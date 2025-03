SGT. BLUFF AMERICAN LEGION SUPPORTS UPCOMING HONOR FLIGHT

FUNDRAISING FOR THE UPCOMING “HONOR FLIGHT” OUT OF SIOUX CITY THIS SPRING TO TAKE OVER 80 LOCAL VETERANS TO WASHINGTON D.C. RECEIVED A BOOST FROM THE SGT. BLUFF AMERICAN LEGION POST 662 ON MONDAY.

AARON VAN BEEK, THE C-E-O OF MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT, ACCEPTED A CHECK FOR $2000:

MICHAEL DELLWO, ACTING COMMANDER OF THE LEGION POST, SAYS THE MONEY WAS RAISED AT THEIR RECENT MONTHLY PUBLIC BREAKFAST EVENT:

ONE OF THE LEGION MEMBERS IS PLANNING TO GO ON THE UPCOMING HONOR FLIGHT TO SEE THE VIETNAM WAR MEMORIAL AND OTHER MONUMENTS.

VAN BEEK SAYS IT’S BEEN OVER A DECADE SINCE AN HONOR FLIGHT DEPARTED SIOUX CITY:

HE SAYS THE UPCOMING FLIGHT ON JUNE 3RD IS BOOKED FULL:

IF YOU WANT TO SUPPORT THE MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT, PLEASE GO TO THEIR WEBSITE AT MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT DOT ORG, SLASH S-U-X.