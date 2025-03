WEATHER PERMITTING, WORK IS SET TO BEGIN TUESDAY ON A NEW BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD BRIDGE OVER THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE ORIGINAL BRIDGE COLLAPSED DURING LAST SUMMER’S JUNE FLOODS.

CREWS ARE SCHEDULED TO WORK OVERNIGHT SHIFTS, STARTING TUESDAY THROUGH APRIL, TO SPEED UP THE PROJECT’S CONSTRUCTION.

A RAILROAD SPOKESPERSON SAYS THE REPLACEMENT OF THE BRIDGE IS EXPECTED TO BE FINISHED SOMETIME IN JULY.

FILE PHOTO