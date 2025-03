MRHD TARGET GRANT APPLICATIONS OPEN

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ITS ANNUAL TARGET GRANT PROGRAM THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF MARCH.

IN TOTAL, $500,000 WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THE 2025 GRANT CYCLE.

THE MRHD TARGET GRANT IS A COMPETITIVE GRANT OPPORTUNITY THAT PROVIDES APPLICANTS UP TO $25,000 FOR ONE YEAR TO SUPPORT A VARIETY OF LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AND IS DESIGNED TO ADDRESS SHORT-TERM PROJECTS OR CAPACITY BUILDING ITEMS.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, TAX-EXEMPT ORGANIZATIONS, AND EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS LOCATED IN WOODBURY, CHEROKEE, CRAWFORD, IDA, MONONA AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY IN IOWA, UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH DAKOTA, AND DAKOTA COUNTY IN NEBRASKA MAY APPLY.

GRANT RECIPIENTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED DURING AN AWARDS CEREMONY ON MAY 22ND.

CONTACT MRHD FOR FURTHER DETAILS.