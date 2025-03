FOUR MORE PEOPLE CHARGED IN WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL BRAWL

FOUR MORE PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED TODAY (MONDAY) IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTIGATION OF A LARGE FIGHT AFTER SCHOOL LAST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON THE DRIVEWAY IN FRONT OF SIOUX CITY’S WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 38-YEAR-OLD REBECCA ORELLANA GOMEZ OF SIOUX CITY WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR PARTICIPATING IN A RIOT, A CLASS D FELONY.

THREE FEMALE JUVENILES, AGES 12, 13 AND 14 WERE ALSO CHARGED WITH PARTICIPATING IN A RIOT.

THAT FOLLOWS THE ARREST LAST WEEK OF 33-YEAR-OLD CHANNING WALKER, WHO WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH PARTICIPATING IN A RIOT,

POLICE SAY AT LEAST NINE PARENTS AND STUDENTS TOOK PART IN THE FIGHT, AND THAT THE INVESTIGATION IS STILL ONGOING WITH MORE ARRESTS POSSIBLE.

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE LATEST ARRESTS.

“LAST WEEK’S INCIDENT WAS DISAPPOINTING ON EVERY LEVEL, DISAPPOINTING BECAUSE SCHOOL GROUNDS WERE USED AS THE BACKDROP FOR VIOLENCE, DISAPPOINTING BECAUSE IT INVOLVED PARENTS AND STUDENTS, AND DISAPPOINTING BECAUSE OF THE IMPACT THAT INCIDENTS LIKE THIS HAVE ON EVERYONE IN OUR SCHOOL COMMUNITY.

THERE IS NO LEEWAY FOR VIOLENCE OF ANY KIND ON SCHOOL GROUNDS.

THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED, INCLUDING STUDENTS, FACE SERIOUS, SOMETIMES LIFE-ALTERING, CONSEQUENCES.

FOR STUDENTS, THIS CAN INCLUDE DISCIPLINARY ACTION, INCLUDING EXPULSION FROM SCHOOL, AND CRIMINAL CHARGES.

WE HAVE STATED THIS BEFORE, AND WE WILL SAY IT AGAIN: ACTS OF VIOLENCE HAVE NOT AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED ON SCHOOL GROUNDS.

THE DISTRICT WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST ANY INDIVIDUAL WHO ENGAGES IN VIOLENCE ON SCHOOL PROPERTY.

WE REMAIN STEADFAST IN OUR COMMITMENT TO PROVIDE OUR STUDENTS WITH SAFE LEARNING ENVIRONMENTS.”