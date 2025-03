TRIAL OF LE MARS MURDER SUSPECT TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

THE TRIAL OF A LE MARS MAN CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER AND ATTEMPTED MURDER WILL BEGIN THIS WEEK IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

25-YEAR-OLD REESE HARMS WAS ARRESTED IN JANUARY OF 2024 FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING 44 YEAR OLD MICHAEL GOMEZ AT A LE MARS APARTMENT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT THE TWO MEN WERE IN A DISPUTE WHICH RESULTED IN HARMS PLACING GOMEZ IN A CHOKE HOLD, WHICH RENDERED HIM UNCONSCIOUS AND CAUSED HIM TO STOP BREATHING.

GOMEZ LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

HARMS HAS PLED NOT GUILTY TO THE CHARGES, AND HIS ATTORNEY, IN A RECENT COURT FILING, GAVE NOTICE OF HIS INTENT TO RELY ON SELF-DEFENSE AS JUSTIFICATION FOR THE DEFENDANT’S ACTIONS.

THE JURY TRIAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM ON TUESDAY, MARCH 4TH, IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE.