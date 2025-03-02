TOM LANGE – THE DIRTY BUSINESS OF MURDER: The Inside Story of Homicide Investigation in the City of Angels

Co-author: Tom Lange (& Robert Souza)

Book: THE DIRTY BUSINESS OF MURDER: The Inside Story of Homicide Investigation in the City of Angels

Publishing: Independently published (October 22, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The book comprises some (24) compelling murder investigations in Los Angeles that were handled by the writers, or in which they played a role to one extent or another. The book also contains a deeper dive into four additional serial killer investigations that involved the writers as lead detectives in the cases. Several other serial killer cases that plagued the southern California area are alluded to throughout. A number of other related issues (i.e. Serial Killing defined, Philosophy for the Homicide Cop, O.J. Simpson re-visit & others) are included. There is also a photo section and related “Wanted” police bulletins appear with related stories.

The types of cases vary significantly. They include domestic, home invasion, organized crime, serial robbers, cold cases, contract killers, serial killer and law-enforcement related murders (cops as victims and cops as killers).

The writers have a combined (50) years of police related experience with the Los Angeles Police Department and over (30) years of high-profile homicide investigative experience. The book also contains a blurb from author Michael Connelly.

