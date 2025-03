HINTON PPEL VOTE SET FOR TUESDAY

A SPECIAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN THE HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ON TUESDAY, MARCH 4TH.

SUPERINTENDENT KEN SLATER SAYS VOTERS WILL BE ASKED TO EXTEND THEIR CURRENT PHYSICAL PLANT AND EQUIPMENT LEVY FOR ANOTHER TEN YEARS:

HINTON6 OC…….INCREASE IN TAXES. :19

THE CURRENT LEVY IS $1.34 PER THOUSAND DOLLARS OF PROPERTY VALUE.

HINTON RESIDENTS PROPERTY TAXES WOULD NOT INCREASE.

SLATER SAYS IT PROVIDES NEEDED FUNDING FOR SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS:

HINTON7 OC……..THOSE TYPE THINGS. :27

SLATER SAYS IT ALSO HELPS PAY FOR REPAIRS TO THE AGING HIGH SCHOOL:

HINTON8 OC……SOONER THAN LATER. :25

THE ELECTION WILL BE TUESDAY AT THE HINTON COMMUNITY CENTER WITH POLLS OPEN FROM 7 A.M. TO 8 P.M.