UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S DEBUTS EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT UPGRADES

UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S OF SIOUX CITY UNVEILED THE MUCH-ANTICIPATED RENOVATION OF THEIR EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FRIDAY.

THE REMODEL WAS MADE POSSIBLE THANKS TO A $200,000 GRANT FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT THE HOSPITAL RECEIVED IN OCTOBER OF 2023.

DAVID GLEISER OF MRHD SAYS THEY WERE PROUD TO BE A PARTNER IN HELPING TO IMPROVE LOCAL HEALTH CARE:

GLEISER OC…SHARED COMMITMENT. :12

KEY UPDATES TO THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT INCLUDE AN EXPANDED WAITING ROOM, FAST-TRACK TRIAGE BAYS, RE-MODELED ROOMS AND ENHANCED PATIENT FLOW.”

TWO NEW FAST-TRACK TRIAGE BAYS WERE ADDED, STREAMLINING THE INITIAL EVALUATION PROCESS FOR PATIENTS.

SEVEN INFUSION ROOMS WERE CONVERTED INTO MODERN ROOMS, ENSURING A PRIVATE AND HEALING ENVIRONMENT.

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS ALSO HELPED SUPPORT FUNDING FOR A PEDIATRIC MODERN ROOM IN THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT.

THAT ROOM WILL BE UNVEILED AT THE END OF MARCH.