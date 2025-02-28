SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED FOLLOWING FIGHT AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOLLOWING A LARGE FIGHT WEDNESDAY AROUND THREE P.M.INVOLVING AT LEAST NINE PARENTS AND STUDENTS THAT BROKE OUT ON THE DRIVEWAY IN FRONT OF WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

FRIDAY MORNING, POLICE ARRESTED ONE OF THE ALLEGED PARTICIPANTS.

33-YEAR-OLD CHANNING WALKER IS CHARGED WITH PARTICIPATING IN A RIOT, A CLASS D FELONY.

WALKER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.

POLICE SAY FURTHER ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING:

“Late this afternoon, the District obtained evidence of the fight that occurred on school property after school hours.

We take incidents involving our students seriously, and students who violate our code of conduct expectations face disciplinary action. Our schools are safe spaces and acts of violence on school property is not tolerated.

While the Sioux City Police Department is responsible for criminal charges stemming from Wednesday’s incident, our district will take action to ensure that any students involved face consequences for their actions.”