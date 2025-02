REYNOLDS SIGNS SENATE FILE 418 INTO LAW

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED IOWA SENATE FILE 418 INTO LAW, ONE DAY AFTER IT WAS PASSED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE BILL SAFEGUARDS THE RIGHTS OF WOMEN AND GIRLS:

KIMSIGNS1 OC……….LOCKER ROOMS. :34

REYNOLDS SAYS THOSE PROTECTIONS WERE AT RISK:

KIMSIGNS2 OC……..MOST IOWANS. :16

THERE WERE THREE DAYS OF PROTESTS THIS WEEK AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES BY MANY OPPOSED TO THE BILL:

KIMSIGNS3 OC……….AND DIGNITY. :22

REYNOLDS SAYS THE BILL STRENGTHEN PROTECTIONS FOR WOMEN AND GIRLS, AND SHE BELIEVES SIGNING IT IS THE RIGHT THING TO DO.

ONE IOWA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MAX MOWITZ, CONDEMNED THE GOVERNOR’S DECISION, ISSUING A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE:

“GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS CHOSEN TO PUT IOWA ON THE WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY. BY SIGNING THIS BILL INTO LAW, SHE HAS MADE IT LEGAL TO DISCRIMINATE AGAINST TRANSGENDER IOWANS IN NEARLY EVERY ASPECT OF LIFE, WHERE THEY LIVE, WHERE THEY WORK, AND WHERE THEY GO TO SCHOOL”.

FILE PHOTO