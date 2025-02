GENDER IDENTITY REMOVAL BILL PASSES IOWA LEGISLATURE

THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE EACH VOTED TO PASS LEGISLATION REMOVING GENDER IDENTITY FROM THE IOWA CIVIL RIGHTS ACT THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE STATE SENATE PASSED THE MEASURE BY A VOTE OF 33-15, THEN LESS THAN AN HOUR LATER, THE IOWA HOUSE PASSED THE BILL BY A VOTE OF 60-35.

THE CAPITOL WAS PACKED WITH PROTESTERS OPPSED TO THE BILL:

BILL5 OC…STOP STRIPPING RIGHTS (FADES) :11

A 90 MINUTE PUBLIC HEARING GOT UNDERWAY AT 9:30 A.M. THURSDAY, AND REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT, A REPUBLICAN FROM DENISON WHO IS THE BILL’S FLOOR MANAGER IN THE HOUSE, OPENED WITH A NOTE OF CAUTION.

BILL6 OC……FROM THE ROOM.” :11

THE FINAL BILL NOW GOES TO GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ DESK FOR HER SIGNATURE TO BECOME LAW.