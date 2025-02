6TH GRADER CHARGED FOR ALLEGED THREAT TO SHOOT UP PERRY, IOWA SCHOOL

A PERRY, IOWA 6TH GRADER IS BEING CHARGED WITH THREAT OF TERRORISM AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO “SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL.”

ON TUESDAY NIGHT, PERRY POLICE RECEIVED A CALL FROM A PARENT WHOSE CHILD OVERHEARD THE THREAT AFTER CLASSES WERE DISMISSED FOR THE DAY.

OFFICERS SAID THE STUDENT DOESN’T HAVE ANY ACCESS TO GUNS AT HOME AND THERE IS NO THREAT.

THE STUDENT DID ADMIT TO MAKING THE COMMENTS BUT SAID IT WAS A JOKE.

PERRY, IOWA WAS WHERE A 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT SHOT EIGHT PEOPLE ON JANUARY 4TH OF 2024 AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DAN MARBURGER AND AN ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD 6TH GRADER DIED FROM THEIR WOUNDS.

THE 17-YEAR-OLD SHOOTER TOOK HIS OWN LIFE.