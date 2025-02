SBL Looks to Defend State Archery Title

SGT. BLUFF LUTON HAS SENT A TEAM OF STUDENTS TO DES MOINES THIS WEEKEND TO DEFEND THEIR STATE HIGH SCHOOL ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIP.

SCOTT PACK IS THE COACH OF THE ARCHERS:

ARCHERS1 OC…….3D COMPETITION. :17

PACK SAYS AS DEFENDING STATE CHAMPIONS, HIS ARCHERY TEAM HAS A “BULLSEYE” ON THEIR BACKS, AND SOME PRESSURE ON THE COMPETITORS TO PERFORM AT THEIR TOP LEVEL:

ARCHERS2 OC……..BEST REMEDY. :25

COACH PACK SAYS THE STUDENTS LEARN TO DEAL WITH THAT PRESSURE ON EACH SHOT ATTEMPT:

ARCHERS3 OC.,…..AN AMAZING DAY. ;30

SGT. BLUFF LUTON IS 10TH SEEDED THIS YEAR AFTER BEING THE 6TH SEED A YEAR AGO.

ONE ARCHER IS RANKED 4TH IN THE STATE:

ARCHERS4 OC…FUN YOU HAVE. :17

THE STATE ARCHERY TOURNAMENT RUNS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AT THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS IN DES MOINES.

KSCJ file photo