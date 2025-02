RHODEN ANNOUNCES RESET FOR NEW SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PRISON PLAN

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN HAS ANNOUNCED PROJECT PRISON RESET.

THURSDAY HE ANNOUNCED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CREATE A WORKING GROUP THAT WILL DETERMINE THE BEST PATH FORWARD FOR A NEW STATE PRISON:

SDPRISON3 OC…WE NEED A NEW PRISON. :11

RHODEN SAYS THE WORKING GROUP WILL BE MADE UP OF STATE LEGISLATIVE MEMBERS AND OTHERS INCLUDING YANKTON’S POLICE CHIEF WHO WILL ADDRESS THE NEEDS, SIZE AND LOCATION OF A NEW STATE PRISON:

SDPRISON4 OC……FOUR TIMES. :24

RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE WORKING GROUP WILL BE PRESENTED AT THE SPECIAL SESSION.

RHODEN ALSO PROMISED TO HIRE A CONSULTANT TO MAKE SURE THE WORKING GROUP IS WORKING FROM THE SAME SET OF FACTS ON THE NEED FOR A NEW PRISON.

LT. GOVERNOR VENHUIZEN WILL CHAIR THE GROUP, AND ATTORNEY GENERAL JACKLEY WILL BE A MEMBER OF IT.

DIRT WORK AT THE LINCOLN COUNTY SITE FOR THE PROPOSED NEW MEN’S PRISON WILL BE HALTED SINCE THE FUNDING BILL FOR THE FACILITY FAILED TO PASS ON MONDAY.