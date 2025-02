NAIG TALKS ABOUT BIRD FLU COUNTER MEASURES

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS HE’S ENCOURAGED BY THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIVE-PRONGED PLAN BY THE U-S AG SECRETARY TO ADDRESS HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA.

HE SAYS THE PLAN HAS SOME NEW THINGS AND SOME THAT HAVE BEEN ALREADY IN USE.

NAIGBIRD1 OC…….INTO THE PICTURE” :13

NAIG SAYS THE BIOSECURITY WOULD HELP KEEP THE DISEASE FROM GETTING INTO FACILITIES.

NAIGBIRD2 OC…….THAT BIOSECURITY” :29

NAIG SAYS THE USE OF VACCINES HAS SOME ISSUES THAT WOULD HAVE TO BE WORKED THROUGH.

NAIGBIRD3 OC……EASY ANSWER” ::15

NAIG SAYS THE BIRD FLU HAS TAKEN A LARGE TOLL ON IOWA POULTRY PRODUCERS, AND THE IMPACT TO PRODUCERS GOES WELL BEYOND THE MONETARY IMPACT:

NAIGBIRD4 OC…….GO OUT TO THEM” :15

NAIG SAYS AG SECRETARY BROOK ROLLINS HAS PLEDGED 500 MILLION DOLLARS TO SUPPORT ON-FARM BIOSECURITY ASSESSMENTS AND COST-SHARE FUNDING, WHICH WILL HELP FARMERS MAKE NECESSARY INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS.

THE PLAN ALSO COMMITS 400 MILLION DOLLARS TO UPDATE INDEMNITY TABLES TO ENSURE FARMERS ARE RECEIVING FAIR MARKET RATES FOR BIRDS THAT HAVE TO BE DESTROYED.

Radio Iowa