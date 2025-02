FIRE WATCH FOR TRI-STATE AREA FRIDAY

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FROM THE NATIONAL SERVICE WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 10AM-6PM FRIDAY FOR THE TRI-STATE SIOUXLAND AREA BECAUSE OF STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IS URGING THE PUBLIC TO TAKE EXTRA CARE WITH FIRE SAFETY TO HELP PREVENT WILDFIRES FROM STARTING.

OPEN BURNING IN RURAL AREAS IS DISCOURAGED AS WIND GUSTS MAY REACH 50 MILES AN HOUR.

YOU CAN ALSO HELP BY DISPOSING OF CIGARETTES BY MAKING SURE THEY ARE FULLY EXTINGUISHED.

TAKE CAUTION WHEN USING OUTDOOR AND FARM EQUIPMENT BECAUSE SPARKS FROM MACHINERY ARE A COMMON CAUSE OF GRASS FIRES.

AVOID USING OUTDOOR GRILLS ON DRY GRASS OR NEAR FLAMMABLE MATERIALS.

IF YOU SPOT A FIRE, CONTACT YOUR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENT OR CALL 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY TO HELP MINIMIZE ITS IMPACT.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR FIRES THAT HAVE BEEN BURNING IN NEBRASKA SINCE EARLIER THIS WEEK IN TWO COUNTIES.

THE CUSTER COMPLEX FIRE STARTED ON MONDAY AND NOW CONSISTS OF THREE ACTIVE FIRES.

THE SCHAFFER ROAD FIRE IN DAWES COUNTY STARTED ON TUESDAY AND IS LOCATED SOUTHEAST OF CHADRON.

THE FIRES HAVE BEEN FUELED BY A COMBINATION OF HIGH WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY CONDITIONS.

PROCLAMATIONS ISSUED BY THE GOVERNOR AUTHORIZE THE STATE’S ADJUTANT GENERAL TO ACTIVATE STATE EMERGENCY PLANS AND RESOURCES NECESSARY TO MANAGE THE FIRES.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO