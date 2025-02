EGG PRICES EXPECTED TO KEEP RISING

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS PREDICTING A MASSIVE JUMP IN EGG PRICES THIS YEAR.

IN AN UPDATED PROJECTION RELEASED THIS WEEK, THE AGENCY SAID EGG PRICES COULD INCREASE 41-PERCENT IN 2025.

THIS COMES AS A BIRD FLU OUTBREAK IN IOWA AND OTHER STATES HAS CAUSED A NATIONWIDE SHORTAGE.

THE LATEST PROJECTION IS MORE THAN DOUBLE WHAT THE USDA PREDICTED FOR THIS YEAR LAST MONTH.

THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR A DOZEN EGGS HIT A RECORD HIGH OF FOUR-DOLLARS-AND-95-CENTS LAST MONTH, BUT SOME SHOPPERS ARE ALREADY HAVING TO PAY TEN DOLLARS OR MORE.