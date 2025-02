BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 15 YEARS IN PRISON

A CHICAGO MAN WHO COMMITTED A NORTHWEST IOWA BANK ROBBERY TWO MONTHS AFTER BEING PLACED ON SUPERVISED RELEASE FOR TWO PREVIOUS BANK ROBBERIES IS HEADED BACK TO FEDERAL PRISON.

40-YEAR-OLD DEL EVANS JR. WAS SENTENCED WEDNESDAY TO 15 YEARS AND 8 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO ROBBING THE SANBORN SAVINGS BANK ON JANUARY 22ND OF 2024.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS HAD IDENTIFIED EVANS THROUGH BANK SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE, LOCATED HIS RESIDENCE WHERE HE WAS CALLED OUT AND PEACEFULLY SURRENDERED.

USING A SEARCH WARRANT ON EVANS’ HOME, AUTHORITIES RECOVERED THE STOLEN MONEY AND OTHER EVIDENCE FROM THE ROBBERY.

EVANS HAS BEEN CONVICTED OF OTHER FOUR ARMED ROBBERIES AND FOUR MORE UNARMED ROBBERIES AND AN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY.

HE WAS ALSO SENTENCED TO SERVE A CONSECUTIVE 24-MONTH SENTENCE FOR THE SUPERVISED RELEASE VIOLATION FOLLOWING THE 188 MONTH ROBBERY PRISON TERM.