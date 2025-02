THE 68TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW OPENS FRIDAY AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE.

THIS YEAR A $568 DOLLAR BUILDER’S CERTIFICATE WILL BE GIVEN AWAY EACH OF THE SHOW’S THREE DAYS THAT THE WINNER CAN SPEND WITH ANY HOME SHOW VENDOR OR GREATER HOMEBUILDERS OF SIOUXLAND MEMBER.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A VARIETY OF HOURLY DOOR PRIZES GIVEN AWAY TO THOSE WHO ATTEND.

CHILDREN CAN BUILD A LEGO STRUCTURE IN THAT AREA OF THE SHOW AND ALSO TAKE PART IN A LOWE’S KID BUILD EVENT SATURDAY FROM 11 AM UNTIL 1 PM.

DOZENS OF EXHIBITORS WILL HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO IMPROVE YOUR HOME INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ON DISPLAY.

THE HOME SHOW RUNS FRIDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 8 PM, SATURDAY 10 UNTIL 7 AND SUNDAY 10 UNTIL 4.