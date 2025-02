SGT BLUFF HIRES NEW POLICE CHIEF

THE CITY OF SGT. BLUFF HAS HIRED A NEW POLICE CHIEF.

JEREME MULLER WAS APPOINTED BY THE MAYOR AND APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL TO SUCCEED SCOTT PACK, WHO IS RETIRING AS POLICE CHIEF.

MULLER WILL BE PAID AN ANNUAL SALARY OF $95,000.

PACK SAYS MULLER WILL TAKE OVER AS CHIEF ON MARCH 1ST:

PACK SAYS MULLER HAD PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE IN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT BEFORE COMING TO SGT. BLUFF:

PACK ABSTAINED FROM VOTING ON THE SELECTION BY THE SIX PERSON HIRING BOARD HE WAS PART OF IN CHOOSING HIS SUCCESSOR.

PACK WAS NAMED INTERIM POLICE CHIEF IN 2013 AND BECAME THE FULL TIME CHIEF IN JANUARY OF 2014.

HE HAS SEEN HIS SHARE OF CHANGES IN THE LAST DECADE, INCLUDING AN INCREASE IN 100 MILE AN HOUR PURSUITS INVOLVING DRIVERS WHO ARE CAUGHT SPEEDING BUT WON’T IMMEDIATELY PULL OVER;

CHIEF PACK WAS AND STILL IS VERY INVOLVED IN THE SGT. BLUFF COMMUNITY:

PACK IS ALSO STAYING ON FOR AWHILE LONGER WITH THE SGT. BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HELP OUT, JUST NOT AS CHIEF, SO YOU WILL STILL SEE HIM OUT ON PATROL IN THE CITY.

City of Sgt. Bluff photo