IOWA BILL TO ELIMINATE MEDICAID INCOME LIMITS ADVANCES

A BILL THAT WOULD REMOVE MEDICAID INCOME AND ASSET LIMITS FOR IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES WHO WORK HAS PASSED OUT OF HOUSE AND SENATE SUBCOMMITTEES — WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT.

IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES HAVE BEEN ASKING LAWMAKERS TO REMOVE THE MEDICAID INCOME LIMITS THAT KEEP THEM FROM ADVANCING IN THEIR CAREERS.

IF THEY GET A RAISE, THEY RISK LOSING COVERAGE FOR ESSENTIAL SERVICES LIKE PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS TO GET THEM OUT OF BED IN THE MORNING.

SHERRI JOSHUA OF WATERLOO SAYS SHE’D NEVER BE ABLE TO AFFORD HER MEDICATION WITHOUT GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE.

WORKBILL OC………LIVING IN POVERTY.” :15

THE CHAIR OF THE HOUSE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SAYS THE COST OF THE PROGRAM WILL BE A FACTOR AS CONVERSATIONS ABOUT THE BILL CONTINUE.

