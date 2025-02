ALL FOUR IOWA U.S. HOUSE MEMBERS VOTE FOR BUDGET PLAN

THE FOUR REPUBLICANS WHO REPRESENT IOWA IN THE U-S HOUSE HAVE VOTED FOR THE G-O-P BUDGET PLAN THAT INCLUDES AN EXTENSION OF TAX CUTS PRESIDENT TRUMP APPROVED IN 2017.

ALL FOUR RELEASED WRITTEN STATEMENTS TUESDAY NIGHT.

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS HIS YES VOTE UNLOCKS THE POTENTIAL TO DELIVER ON TRUMP’S FULL AGENDA TO CUT TAXES, SECURE THE BORDER AND ELIMINATE WASTE AND FRAUD IN THE GOVERNMENT.

THIRD DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN ZACH NUNN SAID HE VOTED FOR THE PACKAGE TO PREVENT A 22 PERCENT TAX HIKE ON THE AVERAGE AMERICAN FAMILY, GET THE ECONOMY BACK ON TRACK AND PREVENT JOB LOSSES.

SECOND DISTRICT CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON SAID SHE VOTED YES ON THE HOUSE G-O-P’S BUDGET RESOLUTION SO CONGRESS CAN MAKE GOOD ON TRUMP’S AMERICA FIRST AGENDA TO SECURE THE BORDER, UNLEASH AMERICAN ENERGY AND PREVENT TAX INCREASES.

FIRST DISTRICT CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS SAID SHE VOTED YES TO ENSURE THAT IOWANS DO NOT SEE THEIR PAYCHECKS SHRINK, SINCE ALMOST EVERY IOWAN WOULD SEE A TAX HIKE IF CONGRESS DOESN’T ACT.