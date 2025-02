STUB GRAY SHOOTING RANGE REOPENS SATURDAY

THE STUB GRAY SHOOTING RANGE AT LITTLE SIOUX PARK NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA, IS EXPECTED TO OPEN ON SATURDAY, MARCH 1, AT 9:00 A.M.

USERS ARE REMINDED THAT THE RANGE WILL BE OPEN DAILY THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST, WEATHER AND SITE CONDITIONS PERMITTING, EXCEPT FOR THANKSGIVING DAY, CHRISTMAS EVE DAY, AND CHRISTMAS DAY.

A DAILY OR ANNUAL USE PERMIT IS REQUIRED TO USE THE RANGE.

DAILY $10 PERMITS CAN BE PURCHASED ONSITE AND ANNUAL $50 INDIVIDUAL OR FAMILY PERMITS CAN BE PURCHASED ONLINE THROUGH THE CONSERVATION BOARD WEBSITE AT WWW.WOODBURYPARKS.ORG.

SHOOTERS ARE ALSO REQUIRED TO REGISTER AT THE CHECK-IN STATION.