SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS EXTEND ACADEMIC YEAR

GETTING THREE DAYS OFF LAST WEEK BECAUSE OF SUBZERO TEMPERATURES M EANS SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL START THEIR SUMMER VACATION A LITTLE LATER THIS YEAR.

STATE LAW REQUIRES STUDENTS TO RECEIVE AT LEAST 1,080 HOURS OF INSTRUCTIONAL TIME DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR.

BECAUSE OF THE SCHOOL CLOSURES AND LATE STARTS THIS YEAR DUE TO THE WEATHER, THE DISTRICT NEEDS TO MAKE UP 14 HOURS OF INSTRUCTIONAL TIME.

THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL WILL NOW BE ON TUESDAY, JUNE 3RD INSTEAD OF THURSDAY, MAY 29TH.

THERE ARE ALSO THESE CHANGES:

A FULL DAY OF SCHOOL WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 29TH, AND FRIDAY, MAY 30TH WITH NO TWO-HOUR EARLY OUT EITHER DAY..

THERE WILL BE A FULL DAY OF SCHOOL ON MONDAY, JUNE 2ND.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3RD, THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS WILL HAVE A TWO-HOUR EARLY OUT

IF THERE ARE ANY ADDITIONAL CHANGES TO THE SCHOOL SCHEDULE THIS SPRING DUE TO THE WEATHER, THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL ADJUST THE CALENDAR ACCORDINGLY AND COMMUNICATE THE CHANGES TO YOU.