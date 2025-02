RYAN LEAF TO KEYNOTE ROSECRANCE JACKSON EVENT IN SOUTH SIOUX

A FORMER NFL AND MAJOR COLLEGE QUARTERBACK WHO WENT FROM BEING A SPORTS HERO TO PRISON WILL TALK ABOUT HIS STORY OF RECOVERY AT AN APRIL EVENT TO BENEFIT

ROSECRANCE JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS IN SIOUX CITY.

RYAN LEAF WAS A HEISMAN TROPHY FINALIST AND FIRST TEAM ALL AMERICAN AT WASHINGTON STATE AND WAS SELECTED 2ND OVERALL TO PLAY PRO FOOTBALL FOR THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN THE 1998 NFL DRAFT.

LEAF’S FOUR YEAR NFL CAREER ENDED WITH AN ADDICTION TO PAIN PILLS, DEPRESSION, BURGLARY CHARGES, A 32 MONTH PRISON TERM AND EVENTUAL RECOVERY.

HE IS NOW AN ADVOCATE FOR THOSE STRUGGLING WITH MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ISSUES AND ADDICTION:

LEAF SAYS IT IS HARD FOR PEOPLE TO GRASP THAT SOMEONE WHO ONCE MADE FIVE MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR PLAYING PRO FOOTBALL IS NOW ENJOYING LIFE AFTER PRISON AND HELPING OTHERS WITH ADDICTION ISSUES:

LEAF SAYS THE LAST TEN YEARS OF HIS LIFE HAVE BEEN GREAT, AND HE HOPES TO HELP OTHERS WHO ARE STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION FIND THEIR WAY BACK:

HE WILL SPEAK AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT ON APRIL 5TH AT A TICKETED DINNER EVENT:

THE EVENT INCLUDES A 5 P.M. SOCIAL HOUR WITH A 6 P.M. DINNER AND A SILENT AUCTION.

ALL OF THE PROCEEDS STAY IN IN SIOUXLAND.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT

http://rosecrancee.org/donate