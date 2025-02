PARMALEE TO HEADLINE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR

THE COUNTRY MUSIC BAND PARMALEE WILL HEADLINE THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR THIS SUMMER ON FRIDAY NIGHT, AUGUST 1ST IN MOVILLE.

BEN HOWARD OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR BOARD MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TUESDAY MORNING AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICE:

HOWARD SAYS THE FAIR WILL BE ONE OF THE STOPS ON PARMALEE’S NEW TOUR FEATURING NEW SONGS AND FAVORITE HITS:

TICKETS FOR THE SHOW ARE $30 DOLLARS AND WILL GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH AT 10:00AM.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR RUNS FROM JULY 30TH THROUGH AUGUST 4TH.