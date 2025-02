HEATING ISSUES LATEST PROBLEM FOR WOODBURY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

HEATING ISSUES REMAIN AN ISSUE AT THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

ATTORNEYS FOR THE L-E-C AUTHORITY HAVE SENT A LETTER TO HAUSMAN CONSTRUCTION, GOLDBERG GROUP ARCHITECTS AND INTROBA STATING THAT THE ONGOING HEATING ISSUES AT THE L-E-C DRASTICALLY WORSENED WHEN TEMPERATURES PLUNGED BELOW ZERO, AND AREAS OF THE BUILDING WERE DANGEROUSLY COLD.

THE LETTER STATES THE L-E-C WAS TO BE DESIGNED TO MAINTAIN HEAT AT 72 DEGREES, BUT ON FEBRUARY 13TH, MOST OFFICES WERE ONLY 61 TO 63 DEGREES, AND AT LEAST THREE OFFICES AND A CONFERENCE ROOM WERE 52 TO 55 DEGREES.

ON FEBRUARY 18TH, MANY OFFICES WERE IN THE 40’S WITH ONE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AT 46 DEGREES WITH TWO SPACE HEATERS RUNNING.

THE LETTER SAYS THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE, AND THEY ARE BEWILDERED AS TO HOW A NEARLY $70 MILLION DOLLAR STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY CANNOT HOLD HEAT.

THE LETTER GOES ON TO SAY SOME OFFICES COULD FUNCTION AS REFRIGERATORS AND THIS IS NOW BRIDGING INTO ACTIVELY DISRUPTING LAW ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS AND PROSECUTION IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE ATTORNEYS SAY THEY ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THIS ISSUE AND WILL ADD TO IT TO THEIR EXTENSIVE LIST OF DAMAGES.