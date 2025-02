YOUTH ART EXHIBIT OPENS AT ART CENTER

YOUTH ART MONTH IS CELEBRATED EVERY MARCH AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER, AND AN EXHIBITION OF CREATIONS BY OUR LOCAL YOUTH IS NOW ON DISPLAY THERE.

ART CENTER EDUCATION COORDINATOR KIM ALBRACHT SAYS IT’S THE 36TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART MONTH EXHIBITION IN THEIR JENSEN, EVERIST, AND TERRA GALLERIES.

WORKS FROM 59 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE ON DISPLAY:

YOUTHART1 OC…….FOR THIS EXHIBITION. ;17

DRAVEN HAEFS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE LE MARS ARTS CENTER, JURIED THE EXHIBITION WHICH FEATURES A VARIETY OF TYPES OF ART:

YOUTHART2 OC……..SHOWCASED. :17

THE ARTWORKS WERE JUDGED ON ORIGINALITY, CREATIVITY, PERSONAL EXPRESSION, AND EXCELLENCE OF WORKMANSHIP OUT OF 431 TOTAL SUBMITTED ENTRIES.

THE HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBIT IS ON DISPLAY AT THE ART CENTER FROM NOW UNTIL APRIL 19TH.