SUSPECT SHOT BY CITY POLICE OFFICER SATURDAY HAS DIED

THE SUSPECT IN THE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING BY SIOUX CITY POLICE ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 HAS DIED.

POLICE SAY 30-YEAR-OLD VICENTE MANZO HERNANDEZ OF HULL IOWA DIED AS A RESULT OF HIS INJURIES.

THE INCIDENT CONTINUES TO BE INVESTIGATED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.

PER DEPARTMENT POLICY, TWO SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS ARE ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE PENDING THE OUTCOME OF THE D-C-I INVESTIGATION AND A SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT INTERNAL REVIEW.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ISSUED A STATEMENT THAT THEY ARE FULLY COOPERATING WITH THE D-C-I INVESTIGATION AND BELIEVE IN TRANSPARENCY WHEN DEALING WITH CRITICAL INCIDENTS.

THE DEPARTMENT WILL RELEASE FURTHER INFORMATION AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE INVESTIGATION.