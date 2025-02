LIBERTY ELEMENTARY CLASSES BACK TO NORMAL AFTER MORNING THREAT

SIOUX CITY’S LIBERTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WAS PLACED ON SECURE STATUS MONDAY MORNING AFTER A THREAT WAS MADE AGAINST THE SCHOOL.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED IMMEDIATELY, AND THE SCHOOL WAS LOCKED DOWN, MEANING NO ONE COULD ENTER OR LEAVE THE BUILDING.

A POLICE PRESENCE WAS MAINTAINED AROUND THE SCHOOL UNTIL AROUND 10 A.M. TO KEEP STUDENTS AND STAFF SAFE.

POLICE HAVE DETERMINED THE THREAT ORIGINATED OUTSIDE OF THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

THE SECURE STATUS WAS THEN CANCELED, HOWEVER, VISITORS WILL CONTINUE TO BE SCREENED. FOR ADDED SECURITY,

THERE WILL BE INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE DURING DISMISSAL TIME.

.