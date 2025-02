JACKSON ST. SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO WAS SHOT TWICE IN AN INCIDENT AT 16TH AND JACKSON STREET LAST THURSDAY AFTERNOON HAS DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CONFIRM THAT THE VICTIM, 24-YEAR-OLD JAMAL BILATA PASSED AWAY SUNDAY AT A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

BILATA WAS INITIALLY TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER IN CRITICAL CONDITION FOLLOWING THE FEBRUARY 20TH SHOOTING, AND THEN WAS TRANSFERRED TO AVERA MCKENNAN HOSPITAL IN SIOUX FALLS.

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING, 27-YEAR-OLD JONAZ MALDONADO, WILL NOW BE CHARGED WITH MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE, FELON IN POSSESION OF A FIREARM, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM, ELUDING AND BEING A HABITUAL OFFENDER IN THE STATE OF IOWA.