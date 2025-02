COL. ADAM CARLSON TO LEAD 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD

SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT WILL SOON HAVE A NEW COMMANDER.

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SAYS COLONEL ADAM CARLSON HAS BEEN SELECTED AS THE NEXT 185TH WING COMMANDER.

CARLSON PREVIOUSLY SERVED IN SIOUX CITY,DEPARTING THE 185TH FROM THE MAINTENANCE GROUP COMMANDER POSITION IN 2023 FOR A NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU PENTAGON POSITION AS DIRECTOR, JOINT ACTION CONTROL OFFICE (JACO).

HE WILL TAKE OVER COMMAND FROM COLONEL SONYA MORRISON, WHO HAS BEEN SELECTED AS THE NEXT AIR NATIONAL GUARD READINESS CENTER INSPECTOR GENERAL AT ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE.

THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING CHANGE OF COMMAND WILL BE SCHEDULED FOR THIS JUNE.

185th file photo