JUDY HENDERSON – WHEN THE LIGHT FINDS US: From a Life Sentence to a Life Transformed

Author: Judy Henderson

Book: WHEN THE LIGHT FINDS US: From a Life Sentence to a Life Transformed

Publishing: Worthy Books (April 15, 2025)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

A testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of a mother’s love, this story of a wrongfully incarcerated woman’s fight for freedom and her family will inspire all.

Judy Henderson was a single mother with a successful small business of her own when she was arrested and convicted of a crime she did not commit. Sentenced to life in prison, Henderson faced the untenable: leaving her young children as she entered the brutal prison system. Even as she faced violence, mistreatment, Henderson persevered with hope and determination. She never lost sight of her innocence—or her deeply held role as a mother. She also gained new purpose, fighting for her clemency and for the rights of incarcerated women, especially mothers. As the years passed, Henderson experienced hope through serendipitous events and calls, letters, and too infrequent visits with her children and other family. With the support of the prosecutor who once sought her conviction and the Missouri governor, Henderson was granted clemency and received a full pardon after nearly thirty-five years behind bars.

When the Light Finds Us is a gripping narrative that explores the depths of human resilience and the transformative power of hope. Henderson’s story will inspire readers to persevere through their own struggles, reminding us of the strength of the human spirit and the unbreakable bond of a mother’s love. In a world often filled with darkness, Judy Henderson’s journey is a beacon of light, illuminating the path to redemption and the triumph of justice.