OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING NEAR 18TH & GRANDVIEW BLVD

A SUSPECT WAS INJURED IN AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SIOUX CITY EARLY SATURDAY.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS OFFICERS INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A VEHICLE NEAR 18TH AND

GRANDVIEW BLVD AT 3:38 A.M.

OFFICERS LEARNED AN OCCUPANT OF THE VEHICLE WAS WANTED FOR FELONY CRIMINAL WARRANTS.

AS OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO TAKE THE WANTED INDIVIDUAL INTO CUSTODY, THE SUSPECT RESISTED ARREST, AND AN OFFICER DISCHARGED THEIR FIREARM.

OFFICERS IMMEDIATELY INITIATED LIFESAVING MEASURES TO CARE FOR THE INJURED SUSPECT, WHO WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.

THE SUSPECT’S NAME AND CONDITION ARE NOT CURRENTLY AVAILABLE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CONTACTED THE IOWA D-C-I TO INVESTIGATE THE INCIDENT.

PER DEPARTMENT POLICY, INVOLVED OFFICERSHAVE BEEN PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE PENDING THE OUTCOME OF AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION.