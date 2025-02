E-P-A GRANTS YEAR ROUND MIDWEST ACCESS TO E-15 FUEL

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCTION AGENCY ANNOUNCED LATE FRIDAY IT WOULD NOT GRANT A BLANKET DELAY ON THE SUMMERTIME FIX FOR E-15 ADOPTED BY 8 MIDWESTERN STATES, INCLUDING OUR TRI-STATE AREA, MINNESOTA AND MISSOURI.

THIS ENSURES CONSUMERS IN THOSE STATES WILL HAVE ACCESS TO E-15 ALL YEAR-ROUND.

THE DECISION ROVIDES A BOOST TO CORN DEMAND AND FARMERS.

THE E-P-A FURTHER NOTED THAT A NATIONWIDE E-15 SOLUTION IS BEING NEGOTIATED IN CONGRESS AND THAT THE E-P-A MAY STILL GRANT EMERGENCY WAIVERS THIS SUMMER IF JUSTIFIED FOR THE ENTIRE COUNTRY.

NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH, CO-CHAIR OF THE CONGRESSIONAL BIOFUELS CAUCUS, SAYS “THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR THE LONG-TERM SUCCESS OF YEAR-ROUND E-15 IS WELCOME NEWS.

SMITH SAYS THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A GOOD REASON TO DENY HARDWORKING PRODUCERS, RETAILERS, AND CONSUMERS THE GREATER FLEXIBILITY, CHOICE, PRODUCTIVITY, AND CERTAINTY E-15 BRINGS TO THE U.S. FUEL MARKET.

MONTE SHAW, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION, SAYS THEY ARE DEEPLY GRATEFUL TO E-P-A ADMINISTRATOR LEE ZELDIN FOR STANDING BY FARMERS AND CONSUMERS TO ENSURE ACCESS TO E-15 THIS SUMMER.