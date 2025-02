MORE DETAILS ABOUT JACKSON STREET SHOOTING & SUSPECT

MORE DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED ABOUT A SHOOTING NEAR 16TH AND JACKSON STREETS JUST AFTER 5 P.M. THURSDAY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT THE VICTIM OF THE SHOOTING AND AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE WERE WALKING IN THE 700 BLOCK OF 16TH STREET WHEN A SUSPECT DRIVING A BLACK FORD CROWN VICTORIA DROVE PAST THEM AND STOPPED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD.

THE SUSPECT, 27-YEAR-OLD JONAZ MALDONADO, ALLEGEDLY EXITED THE VEHICLE, YELLED AT THE VICTIM AND FIRED FIVE SHOTS AT HIM AND THE OTHER MALE PARTY.

THE VICTIM WAS STRUCK IN THE NECK AND SHOULDER FROM THE GUNFIRE AND THE SUSPECT DROVE OFF.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE WAS SPOTTED A HALF HOUR LATER BY NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE AND ATTEMPTED TO ELUDE OFFICERS ON MILITARY ROAD.

MALDONADO LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE AT MILITARY ROAD AND REBECCA STREET IN SIOUX CITY AND STRUCK A POLE, ENDING THE PURSUIT.

A GLOCK 43 HANDGUN WAS LOCATED UNDER THE DRIVER’S SEAT.

MALDONADO IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ASSAULT WHILE PARTICIPATING IN A FELONY, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM, AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, ALONG WITH SEVERAL TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS INCLUDING ELUDING.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $260-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.