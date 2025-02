JACKLEY RELEASES 2024 SOUTH DAKOTA CRIME STATS

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS THE OVERALL NUMBER OF REPORTED CRIMINAL OFFENSES REPORTED STATEWIDE IN 2024 INCREASED JUST OVER ONE PERCENT (1.21) COMPARED TO 2023.

THE 2024 REPORT INDICATED THAT THE NUMBER OF REPORTED CRIMINAL OFFENSES WAS 67,959 IN 2024 COMPARED TO 67,145 IN 2023.

JACKLEY SAYS GROUP A OFFENSES SUCH AS HOMICIDES, SEX OFFENSES, AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS, TOTALED 47,070 OFFENSES IN 2024, UP FROM 45,905 IN 2023, A TWO AND A HALF PERCENT INCREASE.

THERE WERE 31 HOMICIDES REPORTED IN 2024, UP FROM 18 IN 2023.

GROUP B LESS SERIOUS OFFENSES WHICH INCLUDE CRIMES AS D-U-I AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT, TOTALED 20,888 IN 2024, COMPARED TO 21,240 IN 2023, A ONE POINT SIX-FIVE PERCENT DECREASE.

D-U-I ARRESTS WERE UP THOUGH, AT 5,493 IN 2024, FROM 5,412 IN 2023.

TOTAL DRUG OFFENSES INCREASED TO 6,751 COMPARED TO 6,315 IN 2023.

DRUG OFFENSES INVOLVING METH WERE AT 3,133 IN 2024, COMPARED TO 3,018 IN 2023.

FENTANYL OFFENSES INCREASED TO 397 IN 2024, COMPARED TO 237 IN 2023.

JACKLEY SAYS OVERALL THAT “SOUTH DAKOTA IS A SAFE PLACE TO LIVE AND RAISE A FAMILY,” AND THAT “LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON VIOLENT CRIME AND ADDICTION.