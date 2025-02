FEENSTRA WORKING TO HELP FARMERS WITH CONTRACT FUNDING & BIRD FLU ISSUES

AROUND 20 MILLION DOLLARS OF FARM RELATED FUNDING THAT HAD BEEN FROZEN BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS BEING RELEASED.

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE MONEY IS FOR PREVIOUSLY APPROVED CONTRACTS THAT HAD BEEN FROZEN BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S MOVE TO OVERHAUL THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

THE NEW U-S-D-A SECRETARY, BROOKE ROLLINS, EXPLAINED THE DETAILS IN A STATEMENT ON THE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE’S WEBSITE

FEENSTRA SAYS HE HAS SPOKEN WITH ROLLINS REGARDING INCREASE IN BIRD FLU CASES HERE IN IOWA, INCLUDING MANY AFFECTING POULTRY PRODUCERS IN FEENSTRA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE’S ANIMAL AND PLANT INSPECTION SERVICE ON WEDNESDAY CONFIRMED EIGHT MORE DETECTIONS OF H5N1 AVIAN FLU IN MAMMALS, INCLUDING RATS FOR THE FIRST TIME, AND ALSO MICE ON AFFECTED FARMS.

FEENSTRA SPOKE WITH SIOUX CITY AREA BUSINESS LEADERS AND MEDIA FRIDAY MORNING.