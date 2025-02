185TH TO ADD MEMBERS OF FT. DODGE AIR GUARD UNIT

THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT STATIONED IN FORT DODGE WILL BE DEACTIVATED ON SUNDAY, MARCH 2ND.

AT 1 PM THAT DAY THERE WILL BE AN OFFICIAL IN-ACTIVATION CEREMONY OF THE 133RD TEST SQUADRON.

THE UNIT HAS SERVED FORT DODGE FOR OVER 75 YEARS.

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAS BEEN WORKING CLOSELY WITH ITS AIRMEN AND THE COMMUNITY OF FORT DODGE THROUGHOUT THIS PROCESS.

EVERY FULL-TIME EMPLOYEE WITH THE 133D TEST SQUADRON WILL BE OFFERED A POSITION WITHIN THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WITH A MAJORITY OF THE SERVICE MEMBERS GOING TO THE 132ND AIR WING IN DES MOINES AND THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING HERE IN SIOUX CITY.