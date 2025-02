SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING NEAR 16TH & JACKSON

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT 5:08 P.M.AND FOUND A 24 YEAR OLD MALE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

POLICE WERE PROVIDED A DESCRIPTION OF A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY A SUSPECT.

THAT VEHICLE WAS SPOTTED IN NORTH SIOUX CITY LESS THAN A HOUR LATER AND AFTER A PURSUIT, THE VEHICLE CRASHED NEAR MILITARY ROAD AND REBECCA STREET.

27 YEAR OLD JONAZ MALDONADO OF SIOUX CITY WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ASSAULT WHILE PARTICIPATING IN A FELONY, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM, AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, ALONG WITH SEVERAL TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THIS INCIDENT IS ASKED TO CALL 258-TIPS.

