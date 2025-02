SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING NEAR 1500 JACKSON STREET

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT 5:08 P.M.AND FOUND A MALE VICTIM WHO HAD SUSTAINED A GUNSHOT WOUND.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE.

POLICE WERE PROVIDED A DESCRIPTION OF A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY A SUSPECT.

THAT VEHICLE WAS SPOTTED IN NORTH SIOUX CITY LESS THAN A HOUR LATER AND AFTER A PURSUIT, THE VEHICLE CRASHED NEAR MILITARY ROAD AND REBECCA STREET AND A SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

NO OTHER DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED.