MRHD AWARDS COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED A TOTAL OF $300,000 TO FOUR LOCAL COLLEGES DURING A CEREMONY AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN SIOUX CITY.

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE, AND WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE EACH RECEIVED $75,000 TO ADMINISTER MRHD SCHOLARSHIP GRANTS DURING THE 2025-2026 ACADEMIC YEAR.

THE MRHD SCHOLARSHIP GRANT PROGRAM PROVIDES LOCAL COLLEGES FUNDING TO SUPPORT STUDENTS WITH A SCHOLARSHIP OF UP TO $5,000 PER STUDENT.

MRHD REQUIRES RECIPIENTS OF THE SCHOLARSHIPS TO HAVE GRADUATED FROM A PUBLIC OR PRIVATE HIGH SCHOOL IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND ALLOWS COLLEGES TO CONSIDER FACTORS SUCH AS GRADE POINT AVERAGE AND THOSE WITH THE GREATEST FINANCIAL NEED.

THROUGH ITS SCHOLARSHIP GRANTS, MRHD HAS AWARDED NEARLY $3 MILLION DOLLARS FOR STUDENTS TO PURSUE HIGHER EDUCATION AT LOCAL COLLEGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY.