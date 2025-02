GRASSLEY WANTS NEW U.S. AG SECRETARY TO FOCUS ON BIRD FLU PROBLEM

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA HAS JOINED FELLOW AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE MEMBERS JONI ERNST AND JOHN FETTERMAN OF PENNSYLVANIA IN A LETTER URGING NEW DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS TO QUICKLY ADDRESS THE ONGOING SPREAD OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA,

GRASSLEY SAYS “A NEW URGENCY IS REQUIRED FROM THE USDA TO ADDRESS THE EVOLVING SITUATION.”

THE TOLL ON POULTRY HAS LED TO A SHORTAGE OF EGGS BEING PRODUCED:

GRASSLEY SAYS DURING HER CONFIRMATION HEARING BEFORE THE SENATE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE, ROLLINS LISTED ENHANCED HPAI RESPONSE AS ONE OF HER “VERY TOP PRIORITIES.”

THE SENATORS ARE ASKING FOR MORE FINANCIAL HELP FOR PRODUCERS THAT ARE LEGALLY COMPELLED TO DEPOPULATE THEIR FLOCKS IN AN HPAI INFECTION.

THEY SAY CURRENT INDEMNITY PAYMENTS WILL NOT COME CLOSE TO MAKING PRODUCERS WHOLE FOR THEIR LOSSES,

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA LED A SIMILAR LETTER TO ROLLINS IN THE U.S.HOUSE.