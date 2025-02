GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT PUBLIC MEETING THURSDAY EVENING

A PUBLIC MEETING FOR RESIDENTS TO COMMENT ON THE PROPOSED REPLACEMENT OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT AND BACON CREEK CONDUIT TAKES PLACE THIS EVENING IN SIOUX CITY.

THE MEETING IS BEING HOSTED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FROM 4 TO 7 P.M AT THE.SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER LOCATED AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE.

AN OPEN HOUSE WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN 4 AND 5:30 P.M WITH A FORMAL PRESENTATION AND QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION.STARTING AT 5:30.

RESIDENTS MAY ALSO SHARE THEIR FEEDBACK ONLINE BY MARCH 10TH.AND WATCH A VIDEO ON THE PROJECT ON THE IOWA D-O-T WEBSITE.