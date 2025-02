COLD WEATHER HELPS CREATE AREA BLOOD DONATION SHORTAGE

THE RECENT EXTREME COLD TEMPERATURES HAVE CAUSED WIDESPREAD DISRUPTIONS ACROSS THE MIDWEST, RESULTING IN CANCELED BLOOD DRIVES AND CLOSURES OF LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER DONOR CENTERS ACROSS THE TRI-STATE AREA.

THIS HAS LED TO THE LOSS OF MORE THAN 900 BLOOD DONATIONS, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTING THE SUPPLY OF LIFESAVING BLOOD PRODUCTS FOR PATIENTS IN NEED.

REGARDLESS OF WEATHER. LIFESERVE NEEDS 2,600 RED BLOOD CELLS COLLECTED PER WEEK TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS WHO RELY ON BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS FOR SURGERIES, CANCER TREATMENTS, TRAUMA CARE AND MORE.

THEY ARE ASKING DONORS TO STEP UP AND ACT, AND IF YOUR BLOOD DONATION WAS CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER, TO PLEASE RESCHEDULE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

EACH DONATION CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, VISIT http://LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG OR CALL 800.287.4903.