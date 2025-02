WOODBURY SUPERVISORS FREEZE THEIR SALARIES

IN WHAT’S BEING CALLED A TIGHT BUDGET YEAR, THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ARE DECLINING A PAY RAISE FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON PROPOSED THE WAGE FREEZE AT TUESDAY’S MEETING:

EARLIER IN THE MEETING, DANIEL LYNDE OF THE COUNTY COMPENSATION BOARD HAD EXPLAINED THE PERCENTAGES FOR RAISES FOR VARIOUS COUNTY DEPARTMENTS, INCLUDING 4% FOR THE SUPERVISORS.

LYNDE SAID BASED ON COUNTY POPULATION, WOODBURY COUNTY’S SUPERVISOR PAY WAS LACKING:

THE SUPERVISORS VOTED TO FREEZE THEIR PAY AND ALSO VOTED TO REDUCE THE EXTRA PAY STIPEND TO THEIR BOARD CHAIRMAN TO $3500.