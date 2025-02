VERMILLION MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG & TRAFFIC CHARGES

A VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA AFTER BEING ARRESTED ON DRUG AND TRAFFIC CHARGES TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

NORFOLK POLICE WERE CALLED TO A BUSINESS AROUND 2:45 P.M. FOR A WELFARE CHECK ON A PERSON WHO REPORTEDLY HAD BEEN SLEEPING IN A CAR FOR SEVERAL HOURS IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE BUSINESS.

AS OFFICERS ARRIVED, THE CAR WAS LEAVING THE PARKING LOT.

POLICE STOPPED THE CAR AND DISCOVERED THE DRIVER, 32-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY J. PETERSON OF VERMILLION, WAS DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION.

HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND IN A SEARCH OF HIS VEHICLE, POLICE FOUND METHAMPHETAMINE AND A GLASS PIPE.

PETERSON IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION.

HE WAS HOUSED IN THE NORFOLK CITY JAIL AND LATER TRANSFERRED TO THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL.