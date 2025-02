STATE PRISON FACILITIES IN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN TUESDAY MORNING AT 7:30.

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY THE MOVE WAS NOT IN RESPONSE TO A DISTURBANCE OR ASSAULT, BUT NO FURTHER DETAILS WERE PROVIDED.

IN-PERSON VISITATION WAS CANCELED, THOUGH ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS LIKE MEALS, TRANSPORT, AND CLINICAL SERVICES CONTINUE.

THERE IS NO TIMELINE FOR WHEN THE LOCKDOWN WILL BE LIFTED.

Photo from SD Dept. of Corrections