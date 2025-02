SHERMAN TO RUN FOR GOP NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA

FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE BRAD SHERMAN — A PASTOR FROM WILLIAMSBURG, IOWA — SAYS HE WILL SEEK THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S 2026 NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR.

THAT WILL SET UP A LIKELY PRIMARY WITH GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, WHO IS EXPECTED TO SEEK RE-ELECTION.

SHERMAN SAYS HE TOLD REYNOLDS IN NOVEMBER HE WAS LIKELY TO RUN.

FOR ONE, SHERMAN SAYS HE HASN’T SEEN ENOUGH ACTION ON PROPERTY RIGHTS.

HE OPPOSES THE IOWA UTILITIES COMMISSION DECISION TO GRANT EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS, SO THE COMPANY CAN SEIZE LAND ALONG ITS PIPELINE ROUTE FROM UNWILLING PROPERTY OWNERS.

SHERMAN SAYS MORE MUST BE DONE TO LOWER PROPERTY TAXES, TOO.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS MADE CUTTING INCOME TAXES ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES.

HE SAYS BUSINESS OWNERS TELL HIM IOWA’S PROPERTY TAXES MAKE IT HARD TO MAKE A PROFIT.

SHERMAN, WHO’S BEEN A PASTOR SINCE 1979, IS THE FOUNDER OF THE SOLID ROCK CHRISTIAN CHURCH IN CORALVILLE.

SHERMAN SAYS HE FEELS CALLED BY GOD TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

SHERMAN SERVED ONE TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE, CO-SPONSORING BILLS TO BAN SAME-SEX MARRIAGE AND BAN ALL ABORTIONS.

HE’S THE CO-FOUNDER OF “INFORMED CHOICE OF IOWA” WHICH OPERATES CLINICS IN IOWA CITY AND BURLINGTON TO PROVIDE PREGNANCY TESTS AND ULTRASOUNDS.

SHERMAN PLANS TO HOST A CAMPAIGN KICK OFF SATURDAY AT THE MASON CITY AIRPORT.

