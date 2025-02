NAIA VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS TO STAY IN SIOUX CITY

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS HAS EXTENDED ITS AGREEMENT WITH THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY TO CONTINUE HOSTING THE NAIA NATIONAL WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER:

EACH YEAR, THE CHAMPIONSHIP GATHERS 24 TEAMS AT TYSON EVENTS CENTER TO COMPETE IN A SEVEN-DAY SINGLE-ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT,

THE CROWD’S AVERAGE AROUND 6,650 ATTENDEES FROM ACROSS THE REGION AND COUNTRY.

EVENTS CENTER GENERAL MANAGER CHAD SCHMIDT SAYS THAT BENEFITS SIOUX CITY IN SEVERAL WAYS:

COREY WESTRA SAYS THE CITY’S RESIDENTS ALSO STEP UP TO HELP THE TOURNAMENT BECOME SUCCESSFUL:

MANY LOCAL BUSINESSES SPONSOR TEAMS AND SUPPORT THE TOURNEY IN OTHER WAYS TOO.

THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOST THE NEXT WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FROM DECEMBER 3-9, OF 2025.

